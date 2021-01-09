  • MORE MARKET STATS

BSNL Employees Union urges CMD to hold regular interactions for company’s revival

By: |
January 9, 2021 5:35 PM

"However, we regret to say that the coordination between the management on one side and the unions and associations on the other side, has become a story of the past," BSNL EU said.

BSNL CMD PK Purwar, however, said he keeps meeting unions, employees and even individual employee for their suggestions and advice.BSNL CMD PK Purwar, however, said he keeps meeting unions, employees and even individual employee for their suggestions and advice.

BSNL Employees Union has urged the company’s chairman and managing director to hold regular interactions with the unions, like his predecessor did, for early revival of the loss-making public sector firm.

BSNL CMD PK Purwar, however, said he keeps meeting unions, employees and even individual employee for their suggestions and advice.

Related News

In a letter to Purwar, seen by PTI, the union said in mid-2016, BSNL management, under the then CMD Anupam Shrivastava showed inclination to involve unions and associations in the management’s initiatives “night free calling” and “all India free roaming” where employees went beyond their duty hours to popularise the schemes resulting in increase in company’s subscriber base.

BSNL is the only company, apart from Jio, that has regularly gained mobile customers. The subscriber market share of BSNL increased to 10.35 per cent in March 2020 from 9.44 per cent in March 2018. The company now has over 11.8 crore mobile customers.

BSNL Employees Union (BSNL EU) General Secretary P Abhimanyu in a letter dated January 7 said unions and associations utilised inputs from the management around various initiatives for motivating the employees to give better performance.

“When AUAB (Unions and Associations of BSNL) decided to organise the “Service with A smile” movement, the then CMD BSNL, Anupam Shrivastava ji, was kind enough to get that movement kickstarted through a huge meeting held in the corporate office premises.

“However, we regret to say that the coordination between the management on one side and the unions and associations on the other side, has become a story of the past,” BSNL EU said.

When contacted, Purwar said “I always meet both unions and associations as well as individual employees to seek their valuable suggestions , support and advice.”

BSNL EU on the other hand said it has insisted BSNL CMD on many occasions and alleged that he has been reluctant to have regular interactions with unions and associations as was done in the past.

“Even during this COVID-19 pandemic situation, interactions could have very well been organised with the unions and associations, through video conferencing. Unfortunately, that has not happened. Perhaps, you are under the impression that the unions and associations are there only to raise demands of the employees,” the letter said.

It added that the management’s mindset of viewing the unions and associations “as a headache” should be shed.

“We urge upon you to restart the practice of having regular interactions with the unions and associations for the sake of involving employees ?for the early revival of the company,” BSNL EU said.

BSNL recorded a loss of Rs 15,500 crore ?and debt of Rs 21,902 crore in August 2020.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. BSNL Employees Union urges CMD to hold regular interactions for company’s revival
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1DMart’s Q3 profit jumps 16% YoY amid surge in festive shopping; Ebitda margin improves to 9.1%
2RInfra completes stake sale in PKTCL to India Grid for Rs 900 cr
3Smart manufacturing for MSMEs: How small businesses can overcome barriers to Industry 4.0 adoption