BSNL, Anil Ambani’s Unlimit join hands to offer IoT services

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd and Unlimit, which is a part of Anil Ambani-led Reliance ADA Group, have inked a partnership to provide Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services to enterprise customers across the country, the two companies said in a joint statement.

The newly forged partnership will help Unlimit to leverage the state-run BSNL’s vast wireless network to offer its solutions and services across industries, according to a statement.

Backed by Anil Ambani’s Reliance ADA, Unlimit was launched in 2016 and provides solutions and products including managed connectivity, application enabling platform, device management and advanced analytics to customers in all the industries.

BSNL’s connectivity, especially in rural India, will help Unlimit further penetrate the India enterprise market, focusing on industries such as automobile, digital manufacturing, transportation, logistics, agriculture and public-sector enterprises, as per the statement.

“By combining our pan India coverage, last mile network access, and bandwidth with Unlimit’s range of services, we will help enterprises accelerate the pace of their new innovations and fast-track the digital transformation process,” BSNL Chairman Anupam Srivastava said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the ETTelecom reported citing Shrivastava that the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has given its nod to the company’s proposal to roll out 4G LTE services via the allocation of the 2100Mhz band.

The company can launch the services across the country, except Mumbai and Delhi circles. BSNL had submitted the proposal to launch 4G services way back in 2017.

Also, BSNL has launched new fibre-to-the-home broadband plans that are priced at Rs 99, Rs 199, Rs 299 and Rs 399 and offer upto 600GB of data for a month with unlimited voice calls. The move is part of the company’s plans to compete with Reliance Jio’s upcoming Jio GigaFiber services.