BSNL 4G trials: Commercial proposal still not concluded by system integrators, says Pertsol

Domestic telecom firm Pertsol, which has partnered with Tech Mahindra, HFCL and L&T to provide a core network solution for BSNL, has raised doubts over the future course of action for 4G network trials.

Pertsol said the three firms, which are system integrators (SIs) shortlisted by BSNL to undertake trials for testing the network, have not yet concluded the commercial proposal with it.

The remarks from Pertsol came after FE reported that Tech Mahindra, HFCL and L&T have communicated to BSNL that carrying out trials with Pertsol would not be feasible and was likely to fail as several issues in the solution were unearthed during technical discussions.

Pertsol, however, said it has successfully delivered many mission-critical solutions to BSNL, including lawful interception and fraud management, and has recently also implemented its packet core in BSNL Chennai.

“In BSNL 4G expression of interest (EoI), considering there was no option for individual OEM to participate directly due to financial qualification, Pertsol partnered with three leading SIs who met financial qualification of the EoI. Pertsol’s commercial proposal is still not concluded by SIs, leading to uncertainty on future course of action for the proof of concept (trials). On the request of SIs, Pertsol has also invited SIs to demonstrate end-to-end core solution as per BSNL EoI,” the company told FE.

“Moreover, TCS is investing heavily in this programme to set up a separate vertical for telecom solutions for 4G/5G, which is evident from their recent acquisition of Tejas, and CDoT being public sector unit, probability of TCS becoming vendor of choice is imminent,” Pertsol said.

As reported earlier, BSNL had selected TCS, Tech Mahindra, HFCL, L&T and ITI to carry out 4G trials at select locations with their core and radio network partners. Trials are necessary as BSNL has been mandated by the government to use equipment from local firms only for its core network as part of what is called a system integrator-led model.

Since, apart from TCS, all the selected firms have chosen Pertsol as their core network partner, if there are issues between the companies, only TCS will remain in the fray.