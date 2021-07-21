BSES to get 510 MW green power from SECI for Delhi

The SECI deal will also help the BSES discoms meet their renewable purchase obligations.

Even as the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) allowed Delhi’s power distribution company BSES to approach the Union power ministry for de-allocating 621 mega-watt (MW) of electricity supply from NTPC’s Dadri-I generating station earlier in the month, the Reliance Infrastructure-led company said on Tuesday that BSES discoms have inked power sale agreements (PSA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to procure 510 MW of solar and bundled hybrid power.

Hybrid power is a bundled mix of solar and wind-based electricity, and the BSES contract will include 300 MW is solar power and 210 MW hybrid capacity.

The discom will get solar power at Rs 2.44 per unit, and hybrid power will cost it Rs 2.48/unit. The average cost of power from Dadri-1 plant was Rs 6.50/unit, making it one of the costliest power stations providing electricity to the National Capital Region. However, to be sure, renewable energy is intermittent in nature and is not available round the clock. “While solar power will help the discom meet the day peak, the wind-power sourced from the coastal areas is expected to support the night peak demand,” BSES said in a statement. The SECI deal will also help the BSES discoms meet their renewable purchase obligations.

The development also comes at a time when the Union power ministry is coming with a ‘green tariff’ mechanism, which will allow industrial units and businesses across the country to meet their entire power requirement via renewable energy sources via discoms.

Currently, in most parts of the country, discoms supply power to industries from a common pool created out of purchases that include thermal, hydel, and renewables. The green tariff will the weighted average of the cost of procurement of green energy which will vary from state to state. A provision for a separate green tariff is also seen to reduce the hesitation of discoms in going for power purchase from renewable energy sources, as this mechanism will not impact general tariffs.