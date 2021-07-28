BSES targets 50% green energy for Delhi discoms

Since renewable energy is intermittent in nature and is not available round-the-clock, the discom will likely increase its dependence on real-time market in power exchanges for contingencies.

Delhi’s power distribution company (discom) BSES intends to have more than 50% of its long-term power arrangements from green energy by FY24, sources in the company have said.

The Reliance Infrastructure-led private discom is increasing its procurement of renewables-based power, and recently inked power sale agreements (PSA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to source 510 MW of solar and bundled hybrid power. BSES supplies power to the national capital through its two units, BYPL and BRPL.

At present, around 22% of long-term arrangements of BSES comprise green power, which includes 365 megawatt (MW), or 9%, of solar and wind energy and about 13%, or 548 MW, of hydro power. The FY24 target of renewable energy will include 2,291 MW of solar, wind and waste-to-energy systems and 1,000 MW of hydro power. Since renewable energy is intermittent in nature and is not available round-the-clock, the discom will likely increase its dependence on real-time market in power exchanges for contingencies.

Sector experts said inclusion of storage systems into grid management operations will help discoms procure more renewable energy. The government is already planning to come up with bids for 4,000 megawatt-hour (Mwh) of electricity storage contracts, which will be utilised by power systems operators to enhance the security of the electricity grid to balance supply fluctuations. BSES may also have to install power storage capacities on its own end to maintain supply quality with more renewable energy in its basket.

BSES’ plan to include more renewables come at a time when the government intends to come up with a “green tariff” mechanism, which will allow industrial units and businesses to meet their entire power requirement via renewable energy sources via discoms. A provision for a separate green tariff is also seen to reduce the hesitation of discoms in going for power purchase from renewable energy sources, as this mechanism will not impact general tariffs.