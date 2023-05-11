BSE’s net profit rises 24 pc to Rs 88.61 crore in March quarter

Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday reported a 24 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 88.61 crore for the three months ended March.The exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 71.52 crore in the same quarter of the preceding the fiscal, BSE said in a regulatory filing to the National Stock Exchange (NSE).BSE’s revenue from operations grew 11 per cent to Rs 227.01 crore in the latest March quarter.

The same was at Rs 204.59 crore in the year-ago period.For 2022-23, the bourse’s net profit declined 16 per cent to Rs 205.65 crore from Rs 244.93 crore in the same period a year ago.However, its revenue from operations rose 10 per cent to Rs 815.53 crore in FY23. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 743.15 crore.The exchange declared a final dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.

“FY2023 was a challenging but pivotal year for BSE. We made important progress regarding our priorities and have taken significant steps to improve our product profile.”As we move forward, there is a significant opportunity to continue to expand and evolve the products and services within our core business,” BSE MD and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said.

The average daily turnover in the equity cash segment stood at Rs 4,132 crore in FY23 down 23 per cent as compared to the year-ago period. The average daily turnover in the equity derivative segment was at Rs 1.38 lakh crore, down 48 per cent from the previous fiscal.