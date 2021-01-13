  • MORE MARKET STATS

BSES discoms pay Rs 400-crore dues to Aravali Power

By: |
January 13, 2021 6:30 AM

“BSES discoms are committed to supply reliable and uninterrupted power supply to around 46 lakh consumers in Delhi,” the spokesperson added.

BRPL & BYPL are power distribution companies and joint ventures (JVs) between Reliance Infrastructure and the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.BRPL & BYPL are power distribution companies and joint ventures (JVs) between Reliance Infrastructure and the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

BSES Rajdhani Power (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power (BYPL) have paid Aravali Power (APCPL) Rs 352.27 crore and Rs 47.34 crore, respectively, on January 11 as per demand, a spokesperson said, adding that the issue has been resolved.

“BSES discoms are committed to supply reliable and uninterrupted power supply to around 46 lakh consumers in Delhi,” the spokesperson added.

Related News

BRPL & BYPL are power distribution companies and joint ventures (JVs) between Reliance Infrastructure and the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

On January 2, Aravali Power, a JV of NTPC, HPGCL and IPGCL, had issued notices to BRPL and BYPL towards the default in payment of dues of Rs 352.27 crore in the case of BRPL and Rs 47.34 crore in the case of BYPL.

The notice had directed the discoms to make the payment within 10 days of the notice, failing which APCPL had threatened to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process against the discoms.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. BSES discoms pay Rs 400-crore dues to Aravali Power
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PLI Target: Domestic mobile production needs a China hand
2Ahead of spectrum auction, telcos seek clarity on 5G
3Money Matters: A platform to help people build wealth