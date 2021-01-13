BSES discoms pay Rs 400-crore dues to Aravali Power

BRPL & BYPL are power distribution companies and joint ventures (JVs) between Reliance Infrastructure and the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

BSES Rajdhani Power (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power (BYPL) have paid Aravali Power (APCPL) Rs 352.27 crore and Rs 47.34 crore, respectively, on January 11 as per demand, a spokesperson said, adding that the issue has been resolved.

“BSES discoms are committed to supply reliable and uninterrupted power supply to around 46 lakh consumers in Delhi,” the spokesperson added.

On January 2, Aravali Power, a JV of NTPC, HPGCL and IPGCL, had issued notices to BRPL and BYPL towards the default in payment of dues of Rs 352.27 crore in the case of BRPL and Rs 47.34 crore in the case of BYPL.

The notice had directed the discoms to make the payment within 10 days of the notice, failing which APCPL had threatened to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process against the discoms.