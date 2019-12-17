Brookfield to invest Rs 25,215 crore in RIL’s telecom tower assets

RIL said that at the closing of the transaction, the Trust would own 100% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of Reliance Jio lnfratel (RJIPL).

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Monday said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings (RIIHL) has entered into binding agreements with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and its institutional partners, for an investment of Rs. 25,215 crore in the units to be issued by the Tower Infrastructure Trust.

RIL said that at the closing of the transaction, the Trust would own 100% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of Reliance Jio lnfratel (RJIPL). RJIPL has a current portfolio of approximately 130,000 communication towers that forms the infrastructure backbone of Reliance Jio Infocomm’s telecommunication network, with plans to build additional towers; the total number of towers is expected to reach approximately 1,75,000 towers. Jio is an anchor tenant of the tower portfolio under a 30-year master services agreement, RIL said.

“We are pleased to enter into this long and strategic relationship with Brookfield, which is one of the largest and most respected managers of infrastructure assets globally. We are confident of Brookfield’s abilities to manage this large portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets and further enhancing value creation opportunities. This transaction demonstrates the belief of global investors in the potential of India’s digital opportunity,” said RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani.

The transaction was earlier announced in July. Anshuman Thakur, Reliance Jio’s strategy and planning head, had explained earlier that the InVit route provides an efficient capital structure. “Brookfield and other investors are bringing in over Rs. 25,000 crore and they will own 100% of the Tower Infrastructure Trust. The enterprise value will be a combination of this plus the debt which will go up to Rs. 30,000 crore. So, the enterprise value will be around Rs. 55,000 crore,” he had said.

Shares of RIL closed Monday’s trading session down 1% at Rs. 1,566.55 on the BSE.