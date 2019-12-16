Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to invest Rs 25,215 crore in telecom tower assets of RIL

"Further to the earlier disclosures on the subject, Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited (RIIHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has entered into binding agreements with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P."
Canada’s Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will invest Rs 25,215 crore in telecom tower assets of Reliance Industries, the Indian firm said on Monday. “Further to the earlier disclosures on the subject, Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited (RIIHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has entered into binding agreements with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and its institutional partners, for an investment of Rs. 25,215 crore in the units to be issued by the Tower Infrastructure Trust,” it said in a stock exchange filing.
Shares of Reliance Industries were trading at Rs 1,579.25 apiece on the BSE.
