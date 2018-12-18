British Airways to resume flights to Pakistan after 10 years

By: | Published: December 18, 2018 4:21 PM

British Airways halted its operations to Pakistan 10 years ago, said Bukhari, terming the announcement "groundbreaking".

British Airways, British Airways flight, British Airways pakistan flight, British Airways pakistan, london to pakistan flight, london flightsBritish Airways suspended all its flights to Pakistan because of security fears after a blast outside the Marriott Hotel that claimed more than 40 lives.

British Airways will resume flights to Pakistan from June 2019 after a period of 10 years, the airline announced on Tuesday.

“Direct flights from London Heathrow to Islamabad’s new airport to start in June,” said British High Commissioner Thomas Drew in a video on Twitter.

“A further boost to links between the UK and Pakistan, especially on trade and investment.”

The first flight will touch down in Islamabad, said a British Airways official at a press conference alongside the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari.

In September 2008, British Airways suspended all its flights to Pakistan because of security fears after a blast outside the Marriott Hotel that claimed more than 40 lives.

