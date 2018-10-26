British Airways says 185,000 more customers’ data compromised in cyber attack

British Airways said on Friday that 185,000 more customers may have had their personal data compromised during a cyber attack.

The carrier said in a statement that further to its announcement of last month on an investigation into a cyber breach which took place earlier this year, the company was contacting two groups of customers not previously notified in this regard.

“We are notifying the holders of 77,000 payment cards, not previously notified, that the name, billing address, email address, card payment information, including card number, expiry date and CVV have potentially been compromised, and a further 108,000 without CVV,” it said.

It said that further to the announcement on September 6 regarding the theft of customers’ data, the airline has been working with specialist cyber forensic investigators and Britain’s National Crime Agency.

“The potentially impacted customers were those only making reward bookings between April 21 and July 28, 2018 and who used a payment card,” it said.

“While we do not have conclusive evidence that the data was removed from British Airways’ systems, we are taking a prudent approach in notifying potentially affected customers, advising them to contact their bank or card provider as a precaution.”

British Airways said it would reimburse any customer who has suffered financial losses as a direct result of the data theft.