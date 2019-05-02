Britannia’s election connection: Pins hope on stable govt for food FMCG sales revival

By: |
Published: May 2, 2019 12:57:50 PM

The company said there was a marketplace slowdown seen in the last few months, which it expects to be neutralised after elections with a stable government.

Image: ReutersBritannia Image: Reuters

Britannia acknowledged a slowdown in the marketplace for the food FMCG industry in the last quarter, while announcing a 10% rise in its quarterly consolidated revenue, with a 15% jump in the net profit. However, it hopes that with a stable government after the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the slowdown will be balanced out, the popular bread and biscuits maker Britannia said in a statement. Also, the company has pinned hopes on the favourable monsoon forecast.

The company said there was a marketplace slowdown seen in the last few months, which it expects to be neutralised after elections with a stable government and a favourable monsoon forecast, Varun Berry, Managing Director of Britannia, said. He also revealed the company’s plan to launch new products in the coming quarters.

Meanwhile, Britannia spokesperson didn’t say any further beyond the statement when Financial Express Online reached out for additional comments.

Wadia group’s Britannia clocked revenue growth of 10% at Rs 2,764 crores in the last quarter for FY19. Full-year revenue was recorded at Rs 10,973 crores, growing at 12%. The company also said that there was a 13% jump in its Q4 profits. The same was 15% for the full year.

Also Read: Along with shrikhand, mishti doi, yoghurt market in India to see growth thanks to millennials

Britannia has witnessed inflation in the prices of its chief raw materials. However, the company has not disclosed the consequence of the same on the Q4 results.

Innovation and new launches

With several new launches in both products and category, and innovation, the company has maintained momentum in the base business, said Varun Berry, adding that expansion in distribution and cost efficiency programs have helped drive the momentum as well.

The company launched several products such as Treat Burst, Treat Stars, and Milk Bikis Chocolate Cream. It has also revamped its Cakes portfolio with the Swiss Rolls, Layer Cakes and Brownie.

In the category release, the company has introduced cream wafers and flavoured milkshakes. Britannia said that the new category launches have garnered positive reviews from the market.

In select markets, the company tested waters for products — treat croissant and timepass salted snacks.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Britannia’s election connection: Pins hope on stable govt for food FMCG sales revival
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition