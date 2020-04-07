Britannia starts 1 hour delivery of essential items amid lockdown; partners with Dunzo in 8 cities

Customers can place the order for essential items via the Dunzo app.

FMCG major Britannia has started one-hour delivery of essential items in eight cities as the country remains under a 21-day lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The maker of Good Day cookies has partnered with delivery service provider Dunzo to deliver daily essentials such as biscuits, cakes, rusk, croissants, milkshakes, wafers, ghee and dairy whitener. Customers can place the order for these items via the Dunzo app. The items will be delivered within an hour of ordering from the Britannia Essentials store, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. To ensure that the spread of virus is curbed, the delivery partner is also offering no-contact delivery. While Bangalore services are live from today, the companies will also begin services in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

“It is critical for us to maintain a continuous supply of our products which are daily staples in millions of Indian households. With a significant rise in demand for at-home delivery, we are happy to leverage Dunzo’s innovative and most advanced technology platform, to enable seamless delivery of products every day,” Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia Industries, said.

Earlier, ITC had also started delivery services in partnership with Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd-run Domino’s Pizza to deliver atta and spices, among other essential items. The same can be availed by using Domino’s Pizza app in six Indian cities viz Bengaluru, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad, the two companies announced last week.

With a rise in demand for food essentials in the country, food aggregator Zomato has also forayed into grocery delivery service with Zomato market. Zomato plans to leverage its existing delivery network to expand in grocery services. Currently, BigBasket, Grofers, and Amazon Pantry are already operational in the segment.