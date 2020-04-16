Britannia operates at 65% capacity amid lockdown; says focus on ensuring essential supplies

Stating that the company is “better poised” to tackle challenges, the maker of biscuits and breads added that for now, it is focussing on stock availability rather than consumer demand.

FMCG major Britannia Industries which makes the popular Good Day range of biscuits is operating on 65% capacity amid lockdown. Stating that the company is “better poised” to tackle challenges as the government has extended the lockdown period, the maker of biscuits and breads added that for now, it is focussing on stock availability rather than consumer demand, PTI reported. As the consumer goods company looks to ramp up production, it said that the focus will be on the production of SKUs of staples rather than those items which are highly labour intensive as there is limited availability of manpower.

“While the business dynamic has changed in the last few days, we are now better poised to tackle the situation. With close to 65% manufacturing capacity utilisation till now, we have stepped up efforts to address the challenge of inadequate labour in our factories,” Varun Berry, managing director, Britannia, told the news agency. He added that the company’s model right now comprises stock availability rather than consumer demand. FMCG major is now working closely with various state governments such as Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to ensure smooth operations. Britannia has 15 manufacturing units in the country which are spread across various states in India such as Madhya Pradesh, Assam etc.

Meanwhile, the government has issued a new directive for the production of essential goods as the country remains under an extended lockdown till 3 May. In its order dated 15 April, the government said that “all facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, large brick and mortar stores or ecommerce companies should be allowed to operate,” it said. The government had earlier also allowed ecommerce companies to fulfil essential deliveries as people remain confined to their homes.