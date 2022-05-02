Britannia Industries quarterly profit rises 5 pc to Rs 377.95 crore

Britannia Industries Ltd on Monday reported an increase of 4.96 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 377.95 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 360.07 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

Its total revenue from operations climbed 13.40 per cent to Rs 3,550.45 crore during the quarter under review. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 3,130.75 crore.

Britannia Industries’ total expenses were at Rs 3,085.45 crore in the fourth quarter o the last fiscal.

On Monday, shares of Britannia Industries settled at Rs 3,264.60 on BSE, down 0.57 per cent from the previous close.