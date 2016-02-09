Britannia Industries Q3 profit up 51per cent at Rs 207.59 crore

Bakery and dairy products maker Britannia Industries today reported 51.21 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 207.59 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2015.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 137.28 crore in October-December period a year-ago, Britannia Industries said in a filing to the BSE.

Its net sales on consolidated basis rose by 10.34 per cent to Rs 2,223.64 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,015.15 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

“Our strategy of focusing on execution and commercialising potential consumption opportunities helped us deliver double digit revenue growth,” said Britannia Industries Managing Director Varun Berry.

Britannia Industries total expenses during the quarter were at Rs 1,946.35 crore as against Rs 1,846.30 crore of the same period of last fiscal.

Shares of Britannia Industries today settled at Rs 2,777.85 at BSE, down 2.81 per cent from previous close.