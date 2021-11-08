BrightChamps raises USD 63 million in funding

The company plans to utilise the funds to hire across functions such as product, technology, growth, content, operations, sales, marketing and business development and build a team of superlative quality, it added. (Representational image)

BrightChamps, a platform for children to learn next generation skills, on Monday said it has raised USD 63 million (about Rs 467 crore) from Premji Invest, GSV Ventures, 021 Capital, BEENEXT and Binny Bansal. The edtech startup has reached a valuation of nearly half a billion dollars in little over a year, a statement said.

The company plans to utilise the funds to hire across functions such as product, technology, growth, content, operations, sales, marketing and business development and build a team of superlative quality, it added.

It will also expand to other relevant verticals by launching more courses and will also look to acquire new companies in adjacent markets, the statement said. Founded by Ravi Bhushan in July 2020, Brightchamps aims to empower kids across the globe in the age group of 6 to 16 with important next-generation life skills through its live learning program that complements the school curriculum.

Currently, over a 100,000 registered students are spending more than six million minutes of live learning every month on the platform. These students are mentored by close to a thousand online instructors spread across the world.

“We felt that there is an immense need for a unique curriculum which can fill the gaps in the current education system while aligning with a child’s learning abilities as per their necessity of the age. We have been stunned with the love we have received so far from parents and students across different countries,” BrightChamps founder and CEO Ravi Bhushan said.

T K Kurien, ex-CEO of Wipro and Managing partner at Premji Invest, said in little over a year, Brightchamps has established itself as one of the fastest growing edtech companies in the markets that it serves in.

“Leveraging Human Resources globally to deliver personalised experiences, along with a unique ability to hyper differentiate learning pathways, Brightchamps is on the path to prove that the power of data and learning can be combined for differentiated outcomes,” he added.