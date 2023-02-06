BRIDGENTECH: How this startup delivers right talent within 4 days

Hiring is a tedious, time-consuming process. Recruiters spend hours scouring through LinkedIn profiles and social media for potential candidates. When applications arrive, they glare at their screens overwhelmed with a slew of resumes mostly from unskilled candidates. To sort through the deluge of applicants, recruiters test their skills, personality and IQ and interview them extensively. The challenge does not end there; hiring managers undergo a bunch of glitches ranging from a candidate’s never-ending lookout for more options days before joining; bloated and exaggerated CVs; rescheduling and cancellation of interviews. Ghosting and attrition complicate the process further; in fact, it is said that 40:1 is the selection rate for CVs shortlisted to candidate joining, while 80% of the time is spent before releasing an offer. Owing to this, the process stretches from a week to months before the winning candidate is offered the job.

Observing this loophole in the market, Bridgentech has introduced a new product – Hire++, that has the potential to significantly impact the way businesses hire and make talent related decisions. It is an AI-powered SaaS platform, effort aggregator and talent filtration tool for just-in-time hiring in IT, reveals the company co-founder, Piyush Raj Akhouri. “It leverages the best of human and artificial intelligence along with a capable skill verification ecosystem.” Bridgentech sources contractors, full-time employees, and consultants on demand for full-time/part time/contract/contract-to-hire roles leveraging the Hire++ tool, along with the tech panellist and recruiter ecosystem.

As a result, this HR tech company aims to deliver and close any tech role vacancy by submitting around four pre-vetted candidates per vacancy within 96 hours of requirement freezing. “Every CV comes with our first round of detailed assessment reports and a video recording of the candidate’s interview by a subject matter expert. We have excelled in finding candidates for full-stack development, data sciences and engineering and cloud-led services for our fast-growing clientele that include fortune 500 firms and mid-size startups,” says Akhouri.

With more emphasis on remote hiring models, Bridgentech’s clients in North America and Western Europe are eagerly using this technology. “This is a game-changer and we can already see the disruption in the market, as it focuses on re-introducing trust in talent acquisition through technology,” says Akhouri. One of the key benefits of the AI-powered SaaS platform is it minimises fraudulent practices and ghosting in the hiring process, making it reliable, fast, and scalable.

Here are some direct benefits. One, employer’s/client’s hiring managers don’t waste time talking to non-relevant candidates. If selected, they don’t have to chase candidates either. Two, even TA professionals can take a tech interview, leveraging the interview skill recommendation engine of Hire++. Three, TA teams save 63% of the time in hiring through Bridgentech’s end-to-end account management and support. Four, IT teams of even complex skill requirements can hire and source hard-to-find tech resources from the platform that covers 600+ skills. Five, for contractors, joining the client directly over time is no longer a dream. They can, whenever the employer and the employee agree, as per the tailored C2H Delivery Model.

According to Akhouri, the market acceptance to the Hire++ has been very good. “We have onboarded some existing customers from the existing client base for the Beta testing, and results are outstanding. Their common feedback is that it addresses the most pressing concerns of employers about fraud applicants, offer shopping and employee ghosting. In simple words, with its prowess in tech hiring, Bridgentech’s niche tool is helping its clients find the needle in the haystack.