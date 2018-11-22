Rs 80,000 crore commercial paper of NBFCs rolled over in Nov

The estimated amount of paper due to mature in November is Rs 1.5 lakh crore, according to Edelweiss Equity Research.

By Utsav Saxena

With close to Rs 80,000 crore worth of commercial paper (CP), issued by NBFCs (non-banking financial companies), estimated to have been rolled over or redeemed in November so far, the money markets are breathing easier. The estimated amount of paper due to mature in November is Rs 1.5 lakh crore, according to Edelweiss Equity Research.

Participants said Rs 24,000 crore worth of CPs were issued on Tuesday, taking the tally for last three sessions to Rs 60,000 crore. However, rates are rising and are about 100-120 basis points higher than they were two to three months ago.

“The fear of stress in CP redemptions seems to be abating and there’s good activity on the corporate issuer front. However, NBFCs are relatively small players today,” said a money market expert.