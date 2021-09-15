Breakthrough innovation: IBM tech to detect fraud in real-time

A Telum-based system is planned for the first half of 2022.

IBM has unveiled details of its upcoming Telum processor, designed to bring deep learning inference to enterprise workloads to help address fraud in real-time. Telum is Big Blue’s first processor that contains on-chip acceleration for AI inferencing while a transaction is taking place.

Three years in development, the breakthrough on-chip hardware acceleration is designed to help customers achieve business insights at scale across banking, finance, trading, insurance applications and customer interactions.

Businesses typically apply detection techniques to catch fraud after it occurs, a process that is time-consuming and compute-intensive due to technology limitations, particularly when fraud analysis and detection is conducted far away from mission critical transactions and data. Due to latency requirements, complex fraud detection often cannot be completed in real-time— thus a bad actor could have purchased goods with a stolen credit card before the retailer getsto know of it.

According to the Federal Trade Commission’s 2020 Consumer Sentinel Network Databook, consumers reported losing more than $3.3 billion to fraud in 2020, up from $1.8 billion in 2019. Telum can help clients to move from a fraud detection posture to a fraud prevention posture, evolving from catching many cases of fraud today, to a potentially new era of fraud prevention at scale, without impacting service level agreements, before the transaction is completed.

The new chip features an innovative centralised design, which allows clients to leverage the full power of the AI processor for AI-specific workloads, making it ideal for financial services workloads like fraud detection, loan processing, clearing and settlement of trades, anti-money laundering and risk analysis.

Ravi Jain, director – Server Sales, India South Asia said, “The financial services sector deals with a huge volume of transactions and mission critical workloads on a day-to-day basis. The newly launched IBM Telum, Z Series chip is designed to cater to the volume, while enabling applications to run efficiently where their data resides. The chip will also allow businesses to capture insights and fight fraud in real-time.”