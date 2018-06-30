Breaking News! SBI MD B Sriram’s voluntary resignation accepted with immediate effect

The government last week appointed Sriram as managing director and CEO of IDBI Bank for a temporary period of three months.

SBI managing director B Sriram’s voluntary resignation has been accepted, the country’s largest lender said in a stock exchange filing. Notably, Sriram had resigned from the bank after his appointment as chief executive of IDBI Bank, according to a recent PTI report. The development assumes significance amid even as insurance behemoth LIC is reportedly mulling acquiring a majority stake in the debt ridden state-owned bank. The government last week appointed Sriram as managing director and CEO of IDBI Bank for a temporary period of three months.

“Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the sEBl (LoDR) Regulations read with Schedule lll Part A(AX7) we inform that Government of lndia…has granted permission to Shri B.Sriram, Managing Director’ State Bank of lndia to retire on voluntary basis with effect from date of issue of this letter with entitlement to retirement benefits as prescribed Terms in paragraph 27A of the and conditions of Appointment of whole Time Directors of public sector Banks,” SBI said in the filing.

Sriram took charge of IDBI Bank on June 22 following M K Jain leaving office to take over as Deputy Governor of RBI. Earlier, the ACC approved the appointment of Sriram as MD and CEO of IDBI Bank for three months with effect from M K Jain’s demitting office, said an order issued last week by the Department of Personnel and Training.

LIC is looking to enter the banking space by acquiring majority stake in IDBI Bank as the deal is expected to provide business synergies despite the lender’s stressed balance sheet, said a PTI report. A possible scenario would be the insurance major making IDBI Bank a subsidiary on the lines of its housing finance and mutual fund businesses, noted the news agency.