Brazilian start-ups to showcase smart farming technology

With a growing urban population and a growing need for food, Brazil can help ensure India’s food security in a sustainable manner through the exchange of latest food processing and agriculture technology. For the first time, four agriculture start-ups from Brazil will be in India this month to participate in the 10th edition of Agri-tech in Bengaluru. The Brazilian start-ups including Agribela, Agronow, Scicrop and Termoplex will be participating in workshops with other Indian agri-techs in an incubator from August 31 to September 2.

Since both the countries are signatories to the “Strategic Partnership’’, both countries are trying to share their expertise, improve quality standards and technological know-how. These Brazilian agri-techs will be showcasing state-of-the-art technology and solutions in smart farming, artificial intelligence, remote sensing, management of silos, pest control and much more.

Speaking to FE, Pedro Ivo Ferraz da Silva, head of the energy, environment and science, technology & innovation section, embassy of Brazil said, “The idea of getting these start-ups to participate in workshops here is to exchange information related to new technologies Brazil can offer to India for its agro sector.”

“A pilot project for the start-ups in the agriculture sector has been started in Brazil and will ensure that these start-ups are successful and are given an opportunity to travel overseas for learning experiences,” Silva added. Brazil is strong in pulse production and India requires pulse imports, so both countries are working together in achieving their individual targets.