Brands try to score big at Fifa

Hyundai and Kia, both part of South Korean Hyundai Motor Group and Fifa partner since 2002, began their activations from March this year.

With the football extravaganza set to begin from June 14 in Russia, brands are trying to capitalise on Fifa’s following. Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has inked a six-year sponsorship deal with Fifa 2018 and 2022, as well as the Confederations Cup with an aim to become one of the top smartphone players globally. It has also launched a global advertising campaign, My Time, My Fifa World Cup created by BBDO South China. Budweiser’s Light up the World features drones carrying bottles of the beer to spectators around the globe, including Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. Visa, official partner of the Fifa World Cup 2018, has signed on Zlatan Ibrahimovic for its global summer campaign.

Hyundai and Kia, both part of South Korean Hyundai Motor Group and Fifa partner since 2002, began their activations from March this year. Be There with Hyundai slogan has also been launched. Fifa has also signed on partners such as Adidas, Coca-Cola, Visa, Beijing-based multinational conglomerate Wanda Group. Another brand Hisense, smart TV maker, is offering a Hisense Fox app built into its units and exclusive World Cup-themed content. LG is promoting its Live the Game campaign for its new line of OLED TVs.

Qatar Airways’ sponsorship of the World Cup will see a spot featuring Dancing in the Street. Lidl, in an effort to highlight its support for the grassroots games, has released an ad to showcase its status as the official supermarket of the England team. Meanwhile, Copa90 is hoping to find Snapchat correspondents to report on their World Cup experience which will run for 45 days and The Stars Group’s £100m World Cup challenge where one can win big by predicting correct World Cup scores.

‘Trending’ goes out of fashion at Facebook

Introduced in 2014, Facebook’s Trending feature is set to make way for other ‘future news experiences’ on the social networking portal. Alex Hardiman, head of news products at Facebook wrote in the official blog: “From research we found that over time people found the product to be less and less useful. We will remove Trending from Facebook next week and we will also remove products and third-party partner integrations that rely on the Trends API.”

The company claims that the way people consume news on Facebook primarily on mobile and increasingly through news video, and thus, it was exploring new ways to help people stay informed about timely, breaking news while also making sure that the news is from trustworthy and quality sources.

Facebook is thus, exploring the ‘Breaking News’ label and currently testing it with 80 publishers across North America, South America, Europe, India and Australia which would let publishers put a ‘breaking news’ indicator on their posts in news feed. It is also testing breaking news notifications. ‘Today In’ would test a dedicated section that would connect people to the latest breaking and important news from local publishers in their city, as well as updates from local officials and organisations. The third feature, news video in watch, will have a dedicated section in the US where people can view live coverage, daily news briefings and weekly deep dives exclusive to Watch. Troubles with the trending section began to emerge in 2016, when the company was accused of bias that encouraged fake news

Trending was available in five countries and accounted for less than 1.5% of clicks to news publishers on an average.

“We are committed to ensuring the news that people see on Facebook is high quality, and we’re investing in ways to better draw attention to breaking news when it matters most,” Hardiman added further.

Hulu undergoes reorganisation

Premium streaming service Hulu is reorganising its business to more effectively serve and delight consumers and drive overall growth. Its chief content officer Joel Stillerman has quit, a year after he joined the company. His exit is part of a restructuring as content and distribution get divided into content partnerships and originals. The company’s original programming and its relationships with creators, producers and studios will continue being managed by the Hulu Originals team. It will, however, now operate as a dedicated business function led by senior VP — content, Craig Erwich.

Tim Connolly, senior vice president of partnerships and distribution, has also moved out. Hulu’s live TV and subscription video on demand content licensing, acquisition and business functions have been grouped under content partnerships. Meanwhile, Dan Phillips, former chief operating officer at TiVo has joined as chief technology officer. He will oversee a newly-unified technology and product organisation which would include engineering, data center operations, network and broadcast operations center, information technology and programme management, product management, user experience and product development.

Hulu’s CEO Randy Freer said, “By adding new expertise and capabilities to our executive ranks and creating greater alignment around our customers, we are positioning Hulu to grow more rapidly, innovate more quickly and connect consumers even more deeply with the content they love.”

Its CMO Kelly Campbell is expanding Hulu’s marketing organisation to assume responsibility for the subscriber journey as Ben Smith, senior VP — experience, retires in July.

Hulu has also appointed Jaya Kolhatkar, former SVP, global data and analytics platform for Walmart to the newly-created executive management role of chief data officer.

Twinkle twinkle drones in Time‘s sky

After lighting up the sky with record-setting 1,218 Intel drones coming together to form the five Olympic rings in the sky at the 2018 Olympics opening ceremony in PyeongChang, the company has made news again with its drones. In early May, Intel’s drone team worked with Time magazine to replicate a massive Time masthead and red border in the Folsom, California, sky with nearly 1,000 Intel Shooting Star drones. These drones, according to Intel can be pre-programmed to create all manner of recognisable shapes and designs in just a few minutes. A specialised drone used for commercial and film cinematography captured the light show from start to finish.

Meredith-owned magazine’s drone cover was created to highlight a special report that included drone stories on aerial photography, no-drone zones, safety and government moderation, and drone use in Hollywood, etc.

DW Pine, the creative director at Time, said in a statement, “I have always been amazed at how different an image looks when you put it inside the red border of Time. What is interesting about this is that the image is actually the border of Time. I have looked at that border and logo every single day on a flatscreen monitor, and to see it up in the sky, at 400 feet in the air, it was very moving for me.” For the image, drones were required to fly closer to each other than the three-metre radius to prevent in-air collisions.

OMD bags Beiersdorf’s media mandate

After a multi-agency pitch that lasted for several months, German skincare brand Beiersdorf has picked OMD as its media partner in the US. Its brands include Nivea, Aquaphor and Eucerin. Dentsu’s Carat is the incumbent agency.

Carat had won the account in 2010, prior to which OMD had handled it. According to Kantar Media, the company spent about $53 million on paid media in the US last year.