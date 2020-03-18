BPSL resolution: JSW Steel unlikely to pay Rs 19,350 crore in Q4

He also claimed that JSW was ineligible to bid as it was a ‘related party’ of the promoters of BPSL.

By Ankur Mishra

Lenders to Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL) will have to wait beyond the March quarter to receive payment of Rs 19,350 crore from the approved bidder as JSW Steel has missed the payment deadline of March 16 and is unlikely to make payment this month, sources close to development told FE. This comes as a big jolt to banks who were pinning hopes on a major chunk of recovery coming due to BPSL resolution in March quarter. The lead lender State Bank of India (SBI) alone was expecting to recover around Rs 4,000 crore from BPSL resolution.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had approved bid of JSW Steel for acquisition of troubled BPSL. However, the erstwhile promoter of the company Sanjay Singhal had moved Supreme Court against NCLAT’s approval of the BPSL resolution plan. The apex court refused to stay the resolution plan, but admitted the plea against BPSL resolution. “We were hoping payment from BPSL by March 16 as per payment schedule but now it is unlikely in Q4,” a senior banker told FE. JSW Steel had earlier submitted in Supreme Court through its counsel Kapil Sibal on March 5 that they should not be declared as defaulter in the case of payment not being made by them for BPSL as there is no clarity.

The committee of creditors (CoC) on March 5 submitted before the Supreme Court that banks would return the money within 60 days if they don’t succeed in the case before it. The matter is adjourned for hearing till April 15. A banker did not wish to be named said, “How will CoC return money when they are not getting anything in first place?”

Former BPSL promoter Sanjay Singhal had claimed that BPSL’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore generated during the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) should rather go to lenders and not JSW Steel. He also claimed that JSW was ineligible to bid as it was a ‘related party’ of the promoters of BPSL.

JSW Steel had offered to pay Rs 19,350 crore to the financial creditors, implying a near 60% haircut for lenders of the total exposure of Rs 47,150 crore. Apart from this, JSW has offered to pay operational creditors a sum of Rs 350 crore against their admitted claims of Rs 733 crore. Bhushan Power is one of the 12 large stressed accounts identified by the RBI for insolvency proceedings.