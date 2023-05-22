BPO firm’s exposure in eastern Europe rises

While many global tech companies moved their work from eastern Europe after the onset of Ukraine war, ITES-BPO firm WNS Holding has actually increased its presence in Romania and Poland as far as its office space and number of employees are concerned.

Even the percentage of revenue contributed by these countries’ delivery centres has increased for WNS in FY23.

As of March 31, 2022, WNS had 429 and 124 employees based in Romania and Poland. But the annual report for FY23 showed that WNS increased its employee base in those two countries to 647 and 201, respectively. Even the office spaces in these countries have increased. WNS had 46,730 square feet and 17,400 square feet of office space in Romani and Poland, respectively. These numbers increased to 47,274 square feet and 20,242 square feet, respectively.

Romania’s delivery centres contributed about 1.7% of its revenue in FY23, up from 1.1% in FY22, Similarly, Poland’s delivery centres contributed 0.6% of WNS’ revenue in FY23, up from 0.4% in FY22.

The New York Stock Exchange listed company said its revenue was $1.2 billion for FY23, up 10.3% over last fiscal. Net profit was at $137.3 million, compared to $132.1 million in FY22.

WNS in its annual report said, “Our business has been, and we expect it will continue to be, impacted across industry verticals due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.”

While the conflict has not presently spread beyond Ukraine, any escalation of the military conflict in the future may directly impact our operations in Poland and Romania, added the company.

All major Indian IT services companies like TCS, Infosys, HCLTech and Wipro have operations and subsidiaries in eastern Europe.

Pareekh Jain, founder of Pareekh Consulting, said, “Global IT services companies cannot leave eastern Europe because they have to show their global footprints to bag large global deals from fortune 500 companies.

Also because many European countries want to get their work done from eastern Europe, Indian IT and ITES companies have to do business in that geographical region.”

As at March 31, 2023, WNS had 59,755 employees, of whom 38,869 were based in India, followed by Philippines that had 11,764 employees and South Africa that had 4,440 employees. Remaining employee headcount were based in US, Sri Lanka, Romania, UK, China, Poland, and other countries. As at March 31, 2022, WNS had 52,081 employees. During FY23, WNS added 4,668 employees in India.