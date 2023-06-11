scorecardresearch
BPCL’s Bargarh bio-refinery to invigorate circular economy: Pradhan

After producing ethanol from sugarcane, India is now pushing for producing low-carbon fuel from grains and agri waste.

Written by PTI
BPCL, dharmendra pradhan,bargarh, bio refinery
The Bargarh 2G bio-refinery is part of the plan to augment the production of ethanol to meet the higher mixing target. (Image: FE)

Bargarh 2G bio-refinery which will use rice straw to produce ethanol for mixing in petrol, will invigorate a circular economy and give impetus to waste-to-wealth creation, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday. Pradhan, who is the Union Minister for HRD, visited the under-construction Bargarh 2G bio-refinery site in Odisha as part of the Vikas Teerth Yatra to mark nine years of the Modi government. “Bargarh bio-refinery is making steady progress and is expected to be commissioned soon,” he tweeted.

After producing ethanol from sugarcane, India is now pushing for producing low-carbon fuel from grains and agri waste. This is part of an ambitious programme to mix ethanol in petrol to cut down emissions as well as the country’s dependence on imports for meeting oil needs. Presently, 10 per cent ethanol is mixed in petrol (10 per cent ethanol, 90 per cent petrol) and this volume is targeted to be doubled by 2025.

The Bargarh 2G bio-refinery is part of the plan to augment the production of ethanol to meet the higher mixing target. The Bargarh bio-refinery in Odisha is being built at a cost of Rs 1,607 crore and will produce 100 kilolitres per day of 1G ethanol (ethanol from rice grain) and a similar volume of 2G ethanol (ethanol from rice straw). “The Bargarh 2G Bio-refinery will invigorate a circular economy, give impetus to waste-to-wealth creation, boost farmers’ income & welfare, create large-scale employment, augment indigenous production of green fuel and lead Odisha towards prosperity and self-reliance as envisioned by PM @narendramodi ji,” Pradhan tweeted.

The plant is the first of its kind in the world with rice-based 1G and 2G bio-ethanol production. Ethanol produced from the plant shall be utilized for blending with petrol under Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme for a significant reduction in GHG emissions and savings in crude import bill for India.

“Keeping in mind GoI’s focus on #greengrowth and upcoming bio-refineries in Odisha and neighbouring Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, suggested to design relevant courses & modules in ethanol engineering, economics & technology in regional Govt ITI for connecting local youth with the emerging green jobs and also prepare competent and skilled manpower,” Pradhan tweeted.

First published on: 11-06-2023 at 17:46 IST

