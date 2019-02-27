BPCL starts Kochi refinery expansion to build petrochemical complex

The complex being commissioned with an investment of Rs 11,300 crore is expected to go on stream by 2022-end. (bharatpetroleum.com)

BPCL Kochi Refinery has commenced a major expansion project to set up a petrochemical complex for producing polyols,Prasad K Panicker, executive director, BPCL Kochi Refinery, said.

The polyol complex is the second expansion project of the refinery after the Rs 5,500-crore one to produce acrylic acid, acrylates and oxo-alcohol. These petrochemicals are used in the manufacture of paints, water treatment, super absorbent polymer, detergent, adhesives, sealants, solvents, plasticisers, etc.

After the implementation of Integrated Refinery Expansion Project (IREP), Kochi Refinery has the capacity to produce 500,000 metric tonne per annum (MTPA) of propylene. Propylene is one of the main feedstocks of petrochemicals.

The Propylene Derivative Project, which is expected to be commissioned in early 2019, will make available speciality petrochemicals such as acrylic acid, butyl acrylate, ethyl hexyl acrylate, normal butanol, iso butanol and ethyl hexanol.

“While half of the propylene will be used in the petrochemical park, the rest will be used to produce polyols which could help the growth of MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) which use polyol as an input to manufacture automotive seats, mattresses, shoe soles, refrigeration, coatings, sealants, pharmaceutical, food additives, fibres, etc,” he added.

BPCL is strategically entering the petrochemical sector to reduce the country’s dependence on imports of petrochemicals.

The Kerala government is promoting a petrochemical and pharma park with BPCL as the anchor investor in 490 acres near Kochi to utilise the raw materials from the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project.

“These two projects are expected to result in the foreign exchange savings of about Rs 13,000 crore per annum for the country. Production of these products is expected to catalyse growth of a large number of downstream industries, growth of which was constrained due to non-availability of feedstock,” Panicker said.

It will also provide employment to about 12,000 people during the construction phase and approximately 700 people as direct and indirect labour during the operational phase, apart from employment potential in the downstream industries.