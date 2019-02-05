BPCL seeks Essar Steel’s liquidation

ArcelorMittal had emerged as the highest bidder for the stressed asset of ESL.

State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) in its capacity as operational creditor on Monday sought liquidation of Essar Steel (ESL) before the Ahmedabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), as it felt that the ongoing resolution would fetch it nothing.

ArcelorMittal had emerged as the highest bidder for the stressed asset of ESL. The Committee of Creditors (C0C) had approved a Rs 42,000-crore resolution plan of Luxemburg-based steelmaker before NCLT bench comprising Harihar Prakash Chaturvedi and Manorama Kumari.

Also read| FDI e-commerce rules: $50 billion wiped off from market cap of Amazon and Walmart

“Let the company be taken into liquidation as there is possibility that buyers may pay full to all the creditors. As per the plan passed by CoC, Operational Creditors wouldn’t get anything,” said the BPCL counsel in his submission.

The PSU’s counsel went on to say that Resolution Professional (RP) for Essar Steel is acting beyond his statutory powers and behaving like an adjudicating authority. He blamed that RP had misled CoC by providing faulty information.

Responding to the contention of BPCL’s counsel, the resolution professional’s counsel told NCLT that there was a thin possibility for the creditors getting paid in case of full liquidation as liquidation value is just Rs 15,000 crore. ESL promoters has made proposal of nearly Rs 54,000 crore before NCLT.