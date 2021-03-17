BPCL invests Rs 264 crore in supply enhancement to take up its market share

This fiscal, the company has so far added 300 new retail outlets. It also plans to install 500 FINO outlets in the eastern region and launch the Pure for Sure Nextgen facilities in Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi, Patna, Guwahati and Siliguri.

In a bid to increase its retail presence in Eastern India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), will add 400 more retail outlets in FY22 above its existing 2,738 retail outlets in the eastern region envisioning an increase in market share in Motor Spirit and High-Speed Diesel from present 27% to 30%.

The total 3,138 retail outlets across the eastern region will cover twelve states. The revamped Budge Budge installation and the multi-product pipeline from Haldia jetty to BPCL’s coastal installation in Kolkata will facilitate the enhanced supplies through the added number of retail outlets, for which the company has to spend Rs 264 crore.

PS Ravi, BPCL’s executive director, retail, said, for meeting the eastern region’s demand the Budge Budge installation has been revamped for Rs 167 crore. The pipeline from Haldia Port’s oil jetty to Kolkata was completed at an outlay of Rs 97 crore. The new pipeline will enable safer and faster unloading of tankers at rates of 1,400 to 1,900-kilo litre per hour. Similarly, the revamped Budge Budge installation will help in storing and transferring a wide range of petroleum products to hinterland depots.

This fiscal, the company has so far added 300 new retail outlets. It also plans to install 500 FINO outlets in the eastern region and launch the Pure for Sure Nextgen facilities in Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi, Patna, Guwahati and Siliguri.

As for growing its presence in the north-east region, BPCL aims at adding 4 one-stop-truck shops (OSTS) and 4 company-owned and company-operated retail outlets (COCOs) in the coming year from the current 20 OSTS and 15 COCOs. The SmartDrive facility is operating in 200 retail outlets and is being added in 500 more over the next year. In and Out Zip store are at 34 retail outlets and shall be expanded to 200. Door to Door delivery of high-speed diesel at present operating at 51 major retail outlets is expected to be expanded to 100 in the coming year.