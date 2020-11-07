  • MORE MARKET STATS

BPCL EoI can be e-filed

By: |
Updated: Nov 07, 2020 9:09 AM

In view of the constraints due to prevailing situation arising out of Covid-19, the Centre on Friday said the interested bidders for state-run oil-refiner-and-marketer BPCL can submit the complete expression of interest (EoI) in electronic form via email with all the requisite documents by the due date of November 16.

The bidders submitting by email must have to submit the EoI in a hard-bound physical copy within seven days from the EoI due date, it added.

In view of the constraints due to prevailing situation arising out of Covid-19, the Centre on Friday said the interested bidders for state-run oil-refiner-and-marketer BPCL can submit the complete expression of interest (EoI) in electronic form via email with all the requisite documents by the due date of November 16. “The PDF files should be password protected and the password should be communicated via a separate email,” the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam) said.

The bidders submitting by email must have to submit the EoI in a hard-bound physical copy within seven days from the EoI due date, it added. “All the documents submitted in the electronic form may either be scanned version of documents with physical signatures or signed digitally using a valid Digital Signature Certificate,”it said.

Racing against time to conclude the privatisation of BPCL in the current fiscal itself, Dipam had extended the EoI submission deadline by one-and-half months to November 16. A Preliminary Informaton Memorandum (PIM) document for inviting EOI for strategic disinvestment of BPCL was issued on March 7, 2020. Subsequently, EOI due date was extended thrice to June 13, July 31 and September 30.

The Centre is banking on the sale of its entire 52.98% stake in BPCL along with a clutch of other transactions to minimise a likely shortfall in its non-debt capital receipts from the budgeted Rs 2.1 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

