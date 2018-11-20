Bosch to invest 100 million euros over next 4 years

With localised offerings in the household appliances area, Bosch is transforming itself into a Hardware Plus company, he added.

Over the last few years, beyond mobility solutions have gained 35 per cent and have contributed greatly to the Bosch Group’s turnover, a top company official said Tuesday. Bosch, a leading supplier of technology and services, is boosting its beyond mobility business with smart solutions based on growing infrastructure and consumer demand, Bosch Limited Managing Director and Bosch Group India President Soumitra Bhattacharya told reporters here.

“Our business is in the process of profound transformation from a hardware focus to models that focus more on services and data. We have the capability to develop greenfield technology that can power industries in a new-age manner,” he said.

Fueled by the impetus from the Indian government amid structural reforms, such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the country is undergoing rapid transformation as well, and is changing conventional business areas to digital by transforming businesses beyond mobility, Bhattacharya noted. Bosch’s initiatives in India are leading it into new verticals with digital solutions in the core, he said.

“Be it connected industry, energy efficiency, smart home or other areas, Bosch is continuously growing due to successful collaboration of its cross-divisional teams, engineering heritage and strong presence on the Indian market,” he added.

Bosch Home Appliances will invest 100 million Euros over the next four years into personalised solutions, brand building, strengthening its technology center and setting up a robust refrigerator factory in India, Bhattacharya said. With localised offerings in the household appliances area, Bosch is transforming itself into a Hardware Plus company, he added.

Bosch India is partnering with OEMs across industries and implementing robotics and automation solutions across its manufacturing facilities to improve productivity and safety.