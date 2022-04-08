Bosch Global Software Technologies to hire 3,000 people in Pune

Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), formerly known as Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions, plans to recruit 3,000 people at its new new centre in Pune, which will begin operations this month. The company plans to hire 1,500 people in the first year of its operations and will focus on global projects delivery. By 2023 the company aims to build connected products and solutions for automotive and digital core enterprise domains from Pune, expanding its employee base in the city to 3,000 professionals by 2025.

The company aims to create Centers of Excellence (CoEs) specialised in Industry 4.0, AI, ML, IoT and cyber security at the advanced centre in Pune. This will be a crucial step in the company’s journey of innovation-led digital transformation, Dattatri Salagame, CEO, president and managing director, BGSW said.

“Pune is an established and thriving market for IT and mobility solutions along with a flourishing startup ecosystem with over 3,200 upcoming startups. As the motor city of India, Pune also provides the added advantage of bringing BGSW’s R&D facilities and services closer to our automotive customers and allows us to partner with them to innovate further. Pune’s strong startup ecosystem is a fertile ground for Bosch to collaborate and build solutions for the future. At the same time, its world-class engineering institutes and universities provide an added advantage to the company,” Amit Kumar Srivastava, center head, Pune, BGSW, said. The company will be building CoE’s for classical powertrain, automotive steering, e-mobility, cross domain computing (ADAS, autonomous driving), active and passive safety, digital cockpit systems, Srivastava said.

The company will collaborate with top universities to recruit talent and expand its footprint in India. This is part of the company’s fit-for-future strategy to develop highly skilled future-ready workforce. The company plans to recruit engineers from Electronics & Communication Engineering, Computer Science, Mechatronics Engineering and Instrumentation.

BGSW is the largest software and technology center for Bosch outside Germany and a 100% owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH. It is headquartered in Bangalore and now expanding to Pune.