Boost for PM Modi’s Make in India: Suresh Prabhu asks Airbus to make planes in India; will lead to job creation

Prabhu visited the Airbus facility in Toulouse on Friday during his ongoing visit to France and said that if Airbus decides to make aeroplanes in India, it will lead to job creation and will be a win-win situation for both.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has asked aircraft manufacturer Airbus to build planes in India under the ‘Make in India’ initiative and contribute to the country’s growing aviation sector. Prabhu visited the Airbus facility in Toulouse on Friday during his ongoing visit to France and said that if Airbus decides to make aeroplanes in India, it will lead to job creation and will be a win-win situation for both.

“Visited the Airbus facility in Toulouse, France. Growing Indian aviation sector, stress on regional connectivity leading to more demand. It is also an opportunity for global aircraft manufacturers,” the minister tweeted after the visit. “Impressed upon them to Make In India. We will work on a roadmap,” the minister said. Airbus, at present, has more than 300 aircrafts flying in the Indian skies and another 530 have been ordered by Indian carriers. Talking to PTI recently, the minister had said: “I will be meeting top bosses of Airbus and try to request them to start manufacturing aircrafts in India”.

Airbus Commercial Aircraft, India President Srinivasan Dwarakanath, had in March, on the sidelines of the Wings India aviation event in Hyderabad, said that Airbus will be delivering one plane on an average per week to airlines in India over the next 10 years. The company in its India market forecast estimated that the country would need 1,750 new aircrafts over the next 20 years (2017-2036), comprising 1,320 single-aisle and 430 wide-body planes, valued at USD 255 billion. The Indian Embassy in France too tweeted about Prabhu’s visit to the facility and said the minister saw passenger planes being built at Toulouse.