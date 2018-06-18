Boompods Audio Gear review: Designed for the active user

In-ear or on-the-ear headphones, now even neck headphones—the Indian consumer seems to have an enormous appetite for all sorts of audio gear these days; devices that ensure a steady stream of music for audiophiles and music enthusiasts.

In-ear or on-the-ear headphones, now even neck headphones—the Indian consumer seems to have an enormous appetite for all sorts of audio gear these days; devices that ensure a steady stream of music for audiophiles and music enthusiasts. Sensing a big market opportunity, New Delhi-based Luxury Personified, a leading distributor of luxury electronic products and accessories and a part of the Sun Group, has launched its Boompods range of headphones and earphones. These devices are visually appealing and innovative with their unique Pod design, affordably priced and an ideal blend of design and functionality. We take a look at the audio range, made for those who love outdoor, adventure, and music.

Sportpods 2 (Rs 2,999)

Sportpods 2 wireless sports earphones are sweat-resistant with over-ear hooks to ensure that you are always connected to your music without slowing you down. The hooks ensure a secure fit during all levels of activity. These sturdy and eye-catching earphones are available in lively colour combinations—Blue/ Green, White/ Orange, Black/ Grey, and Black/ Blue. They have an integrated mic, easy touch control which allows you to swiftly juggle between your calls and music, play/ pause functionality, volume and track control, voice prompt connection instructions, and three silicon ear-tips for a comfortable secure fit. The Sportspods 2 have a play time of 8 hours and charge time of 1.5 hours. Ideal for fitness and sports enthusiasts, they carry a price tag of Rs 2,999.

Retrobuds (Rs 2,499)

Turn up the style with these trendsetting earphones. Retrobuds wireless earphones are perfect to go anywhere and are your ideal travel or gym buddy. Available in four stunning colour combinations—Blue/ Green, White/ Pink, Grey/ Orange, and Black/ Grey, these wireless earphones have a play time of four hours and charge time of 1.5 hours. These earphones are IPX4 sweat-proof and come with a magnetic clip for easy wearing, which ensures the perfect fit without the hassle of changing ear tips. They have tactile 3D controls for no-look function and adjustable loops to fit all ears along with an integrated mic, and play/pause/ take call functionality. They are priced at Rs 2,499.

Sportspods Race (Rs 999)

Modestly priced at Rs 999, the Sportpods Race come with in-ear sweat-resistant earbuds designed for on the move users. The ergonomic earpiece offers maximum comfort and the controls are located on a clip on pod remote so you can have easy controllability to adjust volume, change track, and take calls with just one touch. The Sportpods Race earphones promise a five hour-long playtime, standby time of 100 hours, charge time of 1.5 hours, three memory foam ear tip sizes, USB charging cable, and Bluetooth. They are available in impressive colours—Blue, Grey, Green, and Orange.