Boom time for co-working firms

By Raghavendra Kamath

Banking on the resurgence in demand for flexible spaces post the pandemic, leading co-working/flexible space providers such as WeWork, Smartworks and The Executive Centre are expanding rapidly.

Peush Jain, managing director, Office Services, Colliers India, said that in the first half of this year, the share of flex spaces in overall leasing pan-India increased to 13% from about 5% five years back, Jain said. The stock of flexible spaces in metro cities is likely to touch 53 million sq ft by 2023 from 34 msf in 2020.

Leading the race is Noida-based Smartworks, which is looking to expand its footprint from over 7 million sq ft to 10 million sq ft this financial year. “It will be the biggest expansion in its history, Neetish Sarda, founder, said. It has already opened about 2 million sq ft so far this financial year.

Smartworks has recently announced the addition of the world’s single-largest flex space campus – Vaishnavi Tech Park (VTP) in Bengaluru, covering 700,000 sq ft office space. The campus has over 9,000 seats, half of which has been pre-booked, Sarda said.

The company is looking to fund the expansion through its internal accruals.

“The business is profitable and we have been growing aggressively. Given the surge in demand and increased occupancy levels, we are targeting revenues of Rs 1,000 crore by the end of this fiscal year from Rs 350 crore last fiscal,” he said, adding that in the last 12 months, four million sq ft has been leased by the company.

WeWork India recently launched two new buildings in collaboration with leading developers Panchshil and Embassy REIT – WTC in Pune and Embassy Sunriver in Bengaluru – comprising over 100,000 sq ft of office space and 2,000 desks. While WTC Pune covers over 55,000 sq feet, Embassy Sunriver in Bengaluru spans over 61,000 sq ft “We witnessed over 65% occupancy at the buildings on the day of opening, which is a testament to the rising demand for flexible workspaces across the country, and its increasing value among renowned developers,” said Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India.

WeWork has also entered into a long-term partnership with Bhutani Group. As part of the deal, it has taken up the entire tower comprising 25 leasable floors spanning over 6,60,000 sq ft with over 8,500 desks. It further plans to expand to 13 new locations across 1.5 million sq ft by the end of 2022, of which 70% is pre-committed by large enterprises,” Virwani said.

The company is targeting an increase in profit by 15-20% (Ebitda) at the company level by the end of FY’23.

“With the evolving hybrid work scenario, people want flexibility across various facets of their work life. A large percentage of enterprises have also begun to opt for flex spaces due to the multiple benefits it offers, such as greater flexibility, low overhead costs, omission of maintenance costs, among others. Due to this, flexible workspaces like WeWork India continue to witness a rise in demand given the various solutions it offers to businesses of all sizes,” he said.

Currently, enterprises like Ninjacart, Colliers India, FabHotels, Tata Play Broadband, 3M account for over 70% of WeWork’s member portfolio by desk occupancy, while 30% includes startups, freelancers and SME members.

The Executive Centre has announced an expansion of over 100,000 sq ft in Bengaluru, Chennai and Gurgaon with an investment of over Rs 50 crore and, by the end of this financial year, it intend to double this year’s expansion by adding new spaces across major markets, including Hyderabad and Bengaluru, said Manish Khedia, regional managing director – South India at The Executive Centre. The company is looking at a growth of 20% in the current financial year, Khedia said.

Consultants agree with the bullishness in the space. “Flex players are seeing a good opportunity for expansion in tier I and tier II with changing expectations, shift to a hybrid working model and a rise in demand for flex spaces. The flexibility in leasing terms and reduction in their own capital expenditure are additional factors,” Colliers’ Jain said.

The pandemic has also shifted occupiers’ focus from single-core location to distributed workspace strategy to provide better work-life balance to employees, leading to a further demand for flex spaces.

However, most of the occupiers are planning their portfolio expansion based on pre-commitments by occupiers. With changing expectations and a rise in demand for flex space, Grade A developers too have started providing managed and customised spaces for major clients, he said.

Flex operators have already leased 3.5 million sq ft of office space till H1 of 2022. This accounts for 73% of the total demand for flex space in 2021.

As per the recent Colliers-Awfis C-Suite survey report on ‘Workplace and Flexibility’, 77% of the occupiers are likely to include flex spaces as a significant part of their future workspace strategy. Majority of the new tech and healthcare firms would prefer to include flex spaces as a part of their future portfolio.