BookMyShow forays into international event ticketing

Online entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow (BMS) today said it is expanding into international event ticketing as part of its efforts to strengthen its non-movie business over the next 2-3 years. “We are foraying into ticketing for events being held outside of India with the multi Tony-award winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s THE KING AND I. This is our second production after our partnership with Disney for the musical Aladdin in India,” BMS COO-Non Movies Albert Almeida told PTI. He added that in the next 2-3 years, the movie ticket booking business and non-movie business is expected to be evenly split. Almeida explained that the move will help the company target two sets of users — leisure travellers who want to attend events when they travel abroad and people looking at attending specific international events.

“Our customers in India will now be able to get their tickets seamlessly for some of the biggest international events happening around the world be it live concerts, theatre or even sport,” Almeida said. He said the non-movie segment has been growing at about 60 per cent annually as the company is looking at further strengthening its portfolio of events ticketing.

Talking about the partnership with Trafalgar Entertainment Group for THE KING AND I, Almeida said BMS has been working with partners across the world to bring some of the best entertainment experiences to India.

“While we are looking to bring this majestic production to our country in the near future, as co-producers we are also keen to work with leading production houses such as Trafalgar Entertainment to adopt some of their best practices to ensure our audiences here get the same world class experience that they would at Broadway or the West End,” he said. He added that the company is also open to working on shows in Indian languages.