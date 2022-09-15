Booking.com announces Santosh Kumar as country manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia

Booking.com has appointed Santosh Kumar as its country manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia. “Santosh will spearhead the region with a strong focus on supporting our partners in rebuilding their businesses, while ensuring the company continues to deliver the best value to our customers,” said Nuno Guerreiro, Regional Director, South APAC & Chains. The new country manager succeeds Ritu Mehrotra who had served in the same role earlier.

Before this, Santosh was Managing Director of the Indian subcontinent at global SaaS-based corporate travel accommodation technology provider firm, HRS Group. He has also worked at American Express Global Business Travel and has consulting experience from working with Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), Deloitte, Collabera and Diamond Management and Technology Consultants in USA and India.

“Booking.com’s mission is to make it easy for everyone to experience the world and with us slowly embracing the new era of travel, I am looking forward to working closely with our accommodation partners to ensure that we offer travellers the most convenient, seamless and unforgettable experiences in travel,” Santosh Kumar said.

India’s travel market is expected to reach $125 billion by FY27 from an estimated $75 billion in FY20, according to a FICCI report. In terms of international tourist arrival, the numbers are expected to touch 30.5 billion by 2028. Also, air travel has increased drastically post India reopened its international borders after Covid threat subsided.

And in the overall travel segment, consumers today have become more inclined towards online channels for travel related bookings; around 57 per cent consumers today are finding online booking more convenient and cheaper, said a study by MarketResearch.com. In fact, with smartphones becoming ubiquitous, online travel platforms are using mobile applications as one of the most critical points of interaction with consumers and are even said to be creating more demand for travelling on apps. According to Statista, B2C bookings online will grow by 30 per cent by FY2027, courtesy a growing digital infrastructure. The online travel services market is segmented into railway tickets, hotel reservations, air tickets, bus reservations and even tour packages.