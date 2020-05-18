Book your shoot with ‘Spyne’ for AI-driven advantage

The startup raised its seed funding last year from investors led by the Smile Group and other angel investors.

Gurgaon-based Spyne, an AI-driven startup, that helps online businesses with all kinds of photoshoots and photographers to leverage their visual content for business growth, has successfully raised an undisclosed amount as growth capital in their pre-Series A funding. The investment was led by Angellist, Smile Group, Manish Amin (COO, Yatra), Anil Goel (CTO, OYO), Anubhav Sonthalia (CEO, Sokrati), Deepak Mittal (CEO, To The New), among other entrepreneurs.

Spyne was launched in 2018 by an IIT-Kharagpur alumnus Sanjay Kumar who has worked with brands such as Amazon, Yatra, OYO, etc., and Deepti Prasad, a Delhi School of Economics alumnus with over eight years of consulting and marketing experience. The firm will use the current funding to build and reinforce the AI-based image editing suite that will help businesses in getting images edited four times faster with the highest precision. The technology will also ensure that marketplace image specifications and customisations are followed during bulk processing, helping businesses save up to 90% of the costs.

Sanjay Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Spyne, said, “Every business, big or small, needs high quality images and videos to sell its products and services online. We are in the business of providing the best visual content and photoshoot services to them anywhere, anytime at ~30% quicker rate with 99.99% accuracy. With the network of 2500-plus highly curated photographers across 35 cities and advanced image processing and distribution technology, we are uniquely placed to cater to the large incoming demand coming from businesses in the post Covid-19 era.”

The startup is also reinforcing its business operations for SpyneStudios and freelance photography networks across the country. Recently, it opened its first studio in Delhi NCR and added over 150 freelance photographers to its existing network of over 2500 freelancers. Spyne plans to spread its operations across tier 2 and tier 3 cities and then to South Asia and the Middle East to help businesses order any kind of shoot at scale at any time and anywhere.

It currently provides a wide array of photoshoot services such as high quality images, videos, social media content, 360-degree shoots, 3D rendering, etc., to cater to industries including sectors such as e-commerce, real estate, fashion, jewellery and food.