Book domestic Vistara flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,299; check details here

In a bid to woo customers in the summer holiday season, airline major Vistara airlines is offering domestic flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,299. “Fly the new feeling with special fares starting at Rs. 1,299 all inclusive,” Vistara said in a Twitter post. As per the details available in the post, the travel period must be between 4th June 2018 and 30th June 2018.

Further, in order for customers to avail the lucrative offer, the tickets will have to be booked between 24th and 25th May 2018. Notably, the airline is also offering a 10% discount for students. “We are delighted to offer Vistara Student Discount – an opportunity to get up to 10% off each time you choose to book an Economy Class flight with us via airvistara.com,” Vistara’s website said.

Under the latest scheme, flight ticket from Chennai to Kochi on 13th and 15th of June was seen priced at Rs. 1,730 on Vistara’s website. Another attractively priced route was between Delhi to Chandigarh at Rs 2,058. To avail the student concession the customer must be studying in India and enrolled in a bonafide school or an educational establishment is eligible for this discount. “His/her age must be 12 years or above on the date of commencement of journey. This offer is applicable only for bookings made in India,” the terms and conditions on Vistara’s website read.

Apart from Vistara, India’s major airline operator, Jet Airways is offering fares starting for as low as Rs 967 under the Narendra Modi-led government’s regional air connectivity UDAN scheme. Th carrier has bagged four routes under the regional connectivity scheme. Jet Airways has announced the commencement of its operations under scheme, Udan, from June 14 onwards, with the first flight to be operated on the Lucknow-Allahabad-Patna sector.

Notably, the fares for Lucknow-Allahabad-Patna flight turned out to be the least at Rs 967, while the flights on the Patna-Allahabad-Patna route will cost Rs 1,216. Similarly, the ticket price for a trip on the Nagpur-Allahabad-Nagpur route has been pegged at Rs 1,690, while the Indore-Allahabad-Indore flight will cost Rs 1,914. Another attractively priced route includes Delhi-Nashik-Delhi flight at Rs 2,665, as per Jet Airways press release.