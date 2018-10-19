Bonn Group eyes Rs 1,000 crore turnover, pan India presence by 2021

The company is planning to have a pan India presence by 2021 for both — bread and biscuits segment, the official said.

Punjab-based bread and biscuit maker Bonn Group, aims a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore in next three years driven by diversification of products and expansion across the country, said a top company official. As part of its expansion plan, Bonn Group has entered into Southern markets in the biscuits segment and aims to have presence in the bakery segment also in next three years.

The company is planning to have a pan India presence by 2021 for both — bread and biscuits segment, the official said. “We are aiming to touch Rs 1,000 crore turnover in next three years. We are maintaining a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 30 to 35 per cent per year,” Bonn group of industries Director Amrinder Singh told PTI. The company had a turnover of Rs 600 crore in financial year 2017-18.

Presently, the Ludhiana-based company gets around 60 per cent of its revenue from bread, 30 per cent from biscuits and rest 10 per cent from rusks, cakes and other products. “We would have growth from both the segments – breads and biscuits. These are the two categories which would continue to contribute in our growth rate, which are our core business,” he said.

Presently, the company has 12 manufacturing units and is exporting to around 55 countries. “We are presently manufacturing one million loafs a day,” Singh added. The company, as per its marketing strategy, has several brands besides Bonn to cater the different price points and different segments in the market, which includes – New Health, La Americana and Americana.

“In La Americana, we have all gourmet range… for the lifestyle segment and aspirational products,” he said. The company has fleet of around 500 vehicles to supply is distributors for a time bound delivery.

Bonn has presence in Northern markets which includes J&K, Haryana, Punjab, Uttrakhand, UP, Rajasthan, MP and Delhi and is now expanding in Bihar.

“We are also expanding in South. We have taken a plant in Mysore for biscuits and started operations in South,” he said adding “We have also plans to take our bread to Southern market.”