Bombay Dyeing net loss widens to Rs 93.74 cr in Q1

Wadia group’s flagship company Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing’s net loss widened to Rs 93.74 crore in Q1 FY19 as compared to a net loss of Rs 32.71 crore in Q1 FY18 due to lower revenue. The company’s revenue declined by 36% year-on-year to Rs 397.46 crore in Q1 FY19.

Bombay Dyeing’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was down 89.2% year-on-year to Rs 8.5 crore in Q1 FY19 and margin was down at 2.15% in Q1FY19 from 11.3% in FY18. The company said in a statement that the results are not comparable with the figures for the previous year due to change in accounting method.