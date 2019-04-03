Bollywood actor Mayoori Kango joins Google India top deck

Mayoori Kango joins Google India as industry head

“Papa Kehte Hain” fame actress Mayoori Kango has again made it to the news with her appointment as the Industry-Head, agency business at Google India. She had quit acting in 2003.

According to reports, the light-eyed actress who once charmed the audience with her role in melodious “Papa kehte hain” confirmed about her appointment to Afaqs. She was last seen in a television serial Karishma – The Miracles of Destiny in 2003 as the daughter of Karishma Kapoor. The same year she got married to NRI Aditya Dhillon and moved to the US. She pursued further studies and completed her MBA in marketing and finance from City University of New York-Baruch College – Zicklin School of Business in 2007. After giving birth to her son in 2011, she returned to India and settled in Gurgaon.

Besides Mahesh Bhatt’s “Papa Kehte Hain” she also appeared in other movies like “Hogi Pyar Ki Jeet”, “Betaabi”, and her debut film “Naseem”. Apart from movies, she also acted in a couple of TV serials including “Dollar Bahu” in 2001.

Before joining Google, according to her LinkedIn profile, Mayoori Kango was working as the Managing Director for Performics, a digital media agency which is a part of the French group Publicis. She headed Performics for around three years and prior to that she also worked as the chief digital officer of ZenithOptimedia for seven years.