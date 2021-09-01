Bollywood actor Malaika Arora launches new venture to invest, partner with young brands in these segments

The actor said her new venture will ‘purposively invest’ in lifestyle, health, and wellness brands (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram and Rishabh Kumar Photography)

Bollywood actor and strategic startup investor Malaika Arora on Wednesday launched Malaika Arora Ventures to invest and associate with select brands in lifestyle, health, and wellness segments. The actor, through her new venture, will be “actively scouting for businesses and opportunities with a common vision – to organically help the brands and businesses to grow and reach out to the consumers to spread the message of healthy living,” a company statement said. Arora is among a number of Indian celebrities that had backed startups in the past including Katrina Kaif (Nykaa), Alia Bhatt (Nykaa), Deepika Padukone (FrontRow), Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Digit Insurance), Sunil Shetty (Beardo), Madhuri Dixit (GOQii), Saumya Tandon (Jugnoo), Boman Irani (Rooter), etc.

Arora had already backed e-commerce brand Label Life in the fashion space, SARVA Yoga in fitness, Rebel Food’s Nude Bowl in the clean eating space. The actor said her new venture will ‘purposively invest’ in lifestyle, health, and wellness brands. “We are already in talks with more such brands and expanding ourselves into the overall well-being segment, including beauty and health…So the idea is to promote good health inside out and we have barely scratched the surface as of now. MAV plans to dig deeper and establish itself as one of the major players in this sector,” Arora added.

Also read: POS player for SMEs Mswipe eyes 3X growth in merchant count by 2024 target of acquiring NBFC license

Most of the current businesses associated with Arora, the statement said, have a long-term vision of growing and developing into an over Rs 100 crore brand and have partnered with Arora in this goal. The actor is currently the ‘style editor’ at Label Life for curating the latest fashion for the portal and also the co-founder at SARVA Yoga along with her business partner Sarvesh Shashi and the founder at Nude Bowls. According to Statista, the retail value of the health and wellness market in India was worth around $8.4 billion in 2018 which is expected to grow to nearly $16 billion by 2023. The CAGR for the growth would be 14 percent between 2019 and 2023.