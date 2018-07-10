Boeing to attend air show in Britain; US aircraft giant says it will define ‘future of aerospace’

Boeing will present an interactive exhibition of its latest family of aircraft and services. (Reuters)

US aircraft giant Boeing has said it will present the company’s products and services that will define the “future of aerospace” at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow in Britain. “From hypersonic travel to the future of autonomous flight to manned space flight, Boeing will visually present the innovations that will revolutionise the way humans travel around the world and into space,” said the US top plane manufacturer on Monday, Xinhua reported.

The 2018 Farnborough International Airshow is scheduled to be held from July 16-22. It said its 737 MAX 7, which will enter service by 2019, will make the air show debut with flying displays from July 16-19. The aircraft touts its new technology advancements, which allow it to fly about 1,852 km farther with more passengers than its predecessor, the 737-100.

Boeing will also showcase a 787-8 jet of Biman Bangladesh Airlines for flying displays during the week-long, biennial event. Static displays will include Air Italy’s 737 MAX 8, Royal Air Maroc’s 767 Boeing Converted Freighter, Qatar Airways’ 777-300ER and CargoLogicAir and the Qatar flag carrier’s 747-8 Freighters.

Boeing will present an interactive exhibition of its latest family of aircraft and services, which will allow visitors to immerse themselves in a large 360-degree theatre and board next-generation aircraft through virtual and mixed reality devices.

It will also display some defence products ranging from helicopters like AH-64 Apache and CH-47 Chinook, F-15E Strike Eagle jets, to C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft. Boeing’s CEO and President Dennis Muilenburg will attend the event together with Leanne Caret, CEO and president of Boeing defence, space and security business.

“We are excited to highlight these future technologies as well as our core product offerings with a unique new exhibit that will be open throughout the show,” Dennis said.