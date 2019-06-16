Boeing says will take time to win back confidence after 737 MAX crashes

Published: June 16, 2019 9:07:46 PM

The head of Boeing Co said on Sunday the U.S. planemaker had made a mistake in implementing a cockpit warning system on the 737 MAX and predicted it would take time to rebuild the confidence of customers in the wake of two fatal crashes.

Chairman and Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said Boeing failed to communicate ?crisply? with regulators and customers.

Chairman and Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said Boeing failed to communicate “crisply” with regulators and customers, but defended the broad engineering and design approach to nose-down control software at the centre of probes into the accidents that led to the plane’s worldwide grounding.

