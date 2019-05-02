Boeing pushes to move crash trial from hometown to Indonesia

Faced with lawsuits over a plane crash half a world away, Boeing Co. is arguing it shouldn\u2019t have to defend itself in a courtroom a short walk from its corporate headquarters. The world\u2019s largest planemaker has indicated in court filings that it\u2019s likely to request that cases on behalf of victims in the October crash of a 737 Max plane be moved from the federal courthouse in Chicago to Indonesia, where the plane went down and where most of the victims lived. On Tuesday, a federal judge told the company it must make the request within 45 days, according to plaintiffs lawyers. They say Boeing - if it can shift the U.S. cases 10,000 miles away - would skirt responsibility and lessen its financial liability. \u201cThey don\u2019t want them to have justice,\u201d said Steven Hart, a Chicago lawyer representing some of the plaintiffs from the Lion Air crash into the Java Sea on Oct. 29, killing all 189 people aboard. Boeing said there\u2019s precedent for such cases to be heard in the country where the incident took place. \u201cThe disputes relating to the Lion Air Flight JT 610 accident should be heard and resolved by the courts of the nation with the greatest interest in the matter,\u201d the company said when it disclosed its plan in a legal filing late last year. \u201cThat means the Indonesian courts, just as other cases arising out of Indonesian aviation accidents have been resolved by the Indonesian courts.\u201d One of the lawyers representing Boeing, Bates McIntyre Larson, said she could not comment on pending litigation. Timothy Ravich, a professor of aviation law at the University of Central Florida who has represented defendants in aviation cases, said such change-of-venue requests aren\u2019t always granted. Boeing will argue that it should be heard in Indonesia because the plane crashed there and was flown by Indonesian pilots. \u201cThey would say that\u2019s where the airline was, witnesses are there\u201d and there may be questions about how well the pilots were trained in Indonesia, Ravich said, adding that company lawyers may also argue that it\u2019s more fair to the Indonesian victims to have their home courts preside over the cases. No jury trials Brian Kabateck, who is representing some of the Lion Air plaintiffs, said in an interview that it makes no sense to move the litigation to Indonesia because the 737 Max was designed, manufactured and sold in the U.S. The Indonesian judicial system doesn\u2019t offer the same protections as the U.S. system, he said, including no jury trials or punitive-damage awards. \u201cThis is not like other airline crashes,\u201d Kabateck said. \u201cI\u2019ve never had a case in which everything related to the aircraft happened here. So why shouldn\u2019t Boeing be held accountable where they designed and sold the plane?\u201d \u201cOur justice system is based on the free flow of information - depositions, pre-trial discovery and due process on both sides,\u201d he added. \u201cAll these issues either don\u2019t exist in Indonesia or are murky.\u201d Lawyers for the Lion Air families said in an April 24 filing that Boeing should be forced as soon as possible to seek a formal request to move the cases so the litigation can proceed. Boeing lawyers made their intentions known about moving the cases in a filing that seeks to place the Chicago litigation on hold. Victims\u2019 lawyers said they have a strong argument to keep the cases in the U.S. because there\u2019s an indication the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration contributed to the accidents by, in effect, giving Boeing the authority to certify its own product. The issue is particularly important given the second crash on March 10 that killed 157 people in Ethiopia. New evidence is emerging about the aircraft\u2019s flight worthiness, including information from whistle-blowers that problems were identified before the crashes, Kabateck said, and that Boeing failed to correct them. In the company\u2019s first-quarter earnings call last week, CEO Dennis Muilenburg didn\u2019t admit Boeing made any mistakes but in effect acknowledged it hadn\u2019t done enough. Referring to efforts to address the problems raised by the two crashes, he said: \u201cWe own it.\u201d