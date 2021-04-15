  • MORE MARKET STATS

Boeing partners with Indian Aviation Academy, USC for training program

April 15, 2021 3:29 PM

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing on Thursday said it has partnered with the Indian Aviation Academy (IAA) and the University of Southern California (USC) for safety management system training to all stakeholders in the domestic aviation industry.

Commercial aircraft operators, airports and air traffic services are required to have a Safety Management System (SMS), as per International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) requirement. It is considered a best practice to provide a framework for hazard identification, risk mitigation and promotion of a positive safety culture, Boeing said in a release.

Boeing is adopting these practices as it implements an enterprise SMS to support its commitment to the highest levels of safety and quality with its products and services.

“As part of our continued commitment to safety, we are collaborating with India’s civil aviation stakeholders to promote a collaborative safety culture. We have partnered with IAA and USC to introduce the Safety Management System program to India,” Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India, said.

This is the first of a series of trainings that?Boeing?plans to organise for India’s aviation ecosystem towards continued learning of best practices, the company said.

The USC-IAA program for India’s civil aviation authorities focuses on modern safety management and safety assurance concepts such as risk management, root cause analysis, audits, data collection and incident investigations to further enhance the safety, efficiency, and reliability of the country’s aviation ecosystem.

“The introduction of SMS is the most significant development of aviation safety of the decade. It applies to all major operational aviation entities and draws upon the power of communication and data to identify potentially hazardous situations,” Thomas R Anthony, Director of USC’s Aviation Safety and Security Program, said.

IAA is a joint civil aviation training academy of the Airports Authority of India, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

The academy has collaboration with bodies such as International Air Transport Association and Airports Council International as well as with reputed management institutes to host international and national training programs on various aviation courses.

