Boeing lifts India 20-yr order forecast to record

By: | Published: December 20, 2018 12:18 AM

India is the fastest growing domestic aviation market in the world expanding at 20% year-on-year between January to October 2018.

Boeing lifts India 20-yr order forecast to record

Aircraft manufacturer The Boeing Company on Wednesday raised its long-term plane order forecast for India to a record 2,300 jets despite challenging times for domestic airlines. US-based Boeing had projected that Indian carriers would need 2,100 commercial planes in August last year. The forecast is for 2018-2037 period.

The aircraft maker has cited robust domestic passenger traffic growth and expansion of low-cost carriers (LCCs) for the revision. According to Boeing, nearly 85% of the future orders would be narrow body aircraft such as its 737 Max, followed by 15% wide body ones. The company predicted the demand for regional jets at less than 1%.

The aircrafts are being valued at $320 billion which is nearly `22 lakh crore under the current exchange rate.

Dinesh Keskar, senior vice president (Asia Pacific & India Sales) at Boeing Commercial Airplanes expressed concerns over low fares yields of Indian airlines, calling them unsustainable.

“The lack of profitability so far has not affected deliveries to Boeing clients such as Jet Airways and SpiceJet. India continues to grow at a faster pace. To meet this increased domestic air traffic growth, we see the vast majority of available airplane seats coming from LCCs,” Keskar added.

India is the fastest growing domestic aviation market in the world expanding at 20% year-on-year between January to October 2018.

All scheduled airlines including IndiGo, Jet Airways and SpiceJet posted losses between `390-1,200 crore for the September quarter due to high input costs and low-fare scenario. However, oil prices have eased to around $60 per barrel in the last one month and rupee too has gained strength in a sign that worst is over for the airlines.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Boeing lifts India 20-yr order forecast to record
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition