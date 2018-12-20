Boeing lifts India 20-yr order forecast to record

Aircraft manufacturer The Boeing Company on Wednesday raised its long-term plane order forecast for India to a record 2,300 jets despite challenging times for domestic airlines. US-based Boeing had projected that Indian carriers would need 2,100 commercial planes in August last year. The forecast is for 2018-2037 period.

The aircraft maker has cited robust domestic passenger traffic growth and expansion of low-cost carriers (LCCs) for the revision. According to Boeing, nearly 85% of the future orders would be narrow body aircraft such as its 737 Max, followed by 15% wide body ones. The company predicted the demand for regional jets at less than 1%.

The aircrafts are being valued at $320 billion which is nearly `22 lakh crore under the current exchange rate.

Dinesh Keskar, senior vice president (Asia Pacific & India Sales) at Boeing Commercial Airplanes expressed concerns over low fares yields of Indian airlines, calling them unsustainable.

“The lack of profitability so far has not affected deliveries to Boeing clients such as Jet Airways and SpiceJet. India continues to grow at a faster pace. To meet this increased domestic air traffic growth, we see the vast majority of available airplane seats coming from LCCs,” Keskar added.

India is the fastest growing domestic aviation market in the world expanding at 20% year-on-year between January to October 2018.

All scheduled airlines including IndiGo, Jet Airways and SpiceJet posted losses between `390-1,200 crore for the September quarter due to high input costs and low-fare scenario. However, oil prices have eased to around $60 per barrel in the last one month and rupee too has gained strength in a sign that worst is over for the airlines.