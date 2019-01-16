Jet Airways crisis to be resolved in a month, says Boeing

By: | Updated: January 16, 2019 8:41 AM

Aircraft maker Boeing expects the current crisis at Jet Airways to be resolved in a month’s time. Dinesh Keskar, senior V-P (sales), Asia-Pacific and India, said on Tuesday that things are moving in the right direction for the Mumbai-based carrier.

jet airways, avition sector, aviation industryJet Airways is one of the biggest clients for the US-based aircraft manufacturer

“A lot of activity is going on at Jet Airways, so I am sure they will find a way. I am hoping that they resolve the situation in a month’s time or earlier,” Keskar told FE on the sidelines of an aviation conference.

Jet Airways is one of the biggest clients for the US-based aircraft manufacturer. It has around 95 Boeing aircraft in its fleet of 124. Last year, the full-service carrier ordered 75 Boeing 737 Max jets for $8.8 billion at list prices. Jet is desperately looking for capital infusion to stay afloat. It is in talks with equity partner Etihad Airways to further invest in the airline.

Keskar said Boeing’s new wide body aircraft 777X will be rolled out by the end of the March quarter. “Airlines like Singapore Airlines, Qatar, Etihad and Lufthansa have placed order for Boeing 777X. Indian airlines like Air India and Jet Airways are candidates for buying the new 777X aircraft in future,” Keshkar added.

