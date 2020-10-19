BoB, Accenture complete technology integration of former Vijaya Bank’s branches

The merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda in 2019 created the country's third largest public sector bank.

Accenture and Bank of Baroda have successfully completed the technology integration of the former Vijaya Banks branches with Bank of Baroda part of the post-merger integration of the three-way merger of public sector banks in India.

Accenture is now helping align former Dena Banks IT systems with Bank of Baroda, a joint statement said on Monday.

The merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda in 2019 created the country’s third largest public sector bank. Upon completion, the combined technology architecture will help the merged entity seamlessly integrate its India- wide customer service and business operations network of nearly 9,000 bank branches and more than 12,000 ATMs, it said.

In its role as lead technology partner, Accenture developed the blueprint for consolidating the IT systems of the three banks and is overseeing the execution of the technology integration strategy, which includes data migration, application and data center consolidation, as well as business continuity management.

With the completion of the Vijaya Bank migration, around 21 million customers from across 1,900-plus Vijaya Bank branches have been seamlessly migrated to Bank of Baroda.

“The migration was executed remotely during the ongoing pandemic with no impact on business continuity”, the statement added.