  • MORE MARKET STATS

BoB, Accenture complete technology integration of former Vijaya Bank’s branches

By: |
October 19, 2020 2:15 PM

With the completion of the Vijaya Bank migration, around 21 million customers from across 1,900-plus Vijaya Bank branches have been seamlessly migrated to Bank of Baroda.

The merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda in 2019 created the country's third largest public sector bank.

Accenture and Bank of Baroda have successfully completed the technology integration of the former Vijaya Banks branches with Bank of Baroda part of the post-merger integration of the three-way merger of public sector banks in India.

Accenture is now helping align former Dena Banks IT systems with Bank of Baroda, a joint statement said on Monday.

Related News

The merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda in 2019 created the country’s third largest public sector bank. Upon completion, the combined technology architecture will help the merged entity seamlessly integrate its India- wide customer service and business operations network of nearly 9,000 bank branches and more than 12,000 ATMs, it said.

In its role as lead technology partner, Accenture developed the blueprint for consolidating the IT systems of the three banks and is overseeing the execution of the technology integration strategy, which includes data migration, application and data center consolidation, as well as business continuity management.

With the completion of the Vijaya Bank migration, around 21 million customers from across 1,900-plus Vijaya Bank branches have been seamlessly migrated to Bank of Baroda.

“The migration was executed remotely during the ongoing pandemic with no impact on business continuity”, the statement added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. BoB Accenture complete technology integration of former Vijaya Bank’s branches
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra design leaked; launch tipped for January 2021
2iPhone 12 Pro could be made in India soon, suggests new report
3Galaxy S20 FE review: Not a Samsung fan yet? This phone might just change your opinion